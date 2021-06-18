Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

| Source: Nilfisk Holding A/S Nilfisk Holding A/S

Brøndby, DENMARK

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		Torsten Türling
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title
  		CEO
b) First notification /change to notification
  		First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name
  		Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code
  		529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
  		Shares
DK0060907293
b) Transaction type
  		Purchase of shares to market price
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
  		Price: DKK 212.41 per share / Volume: 4,012

Price: DKK 213.50 per share / Volume: 3,032

Price: DKK 213.50 per share / Volume: 2,338

Price: DKK 207.37 per share / Volume: 2,406
 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
  		Volume: 11,788

Price: DKK 2,497,615.92 in total
e) Date of the transaction
  		June 15, June 17 and June 18, 2021
f) Market place of the transaction
  		Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
 

Contact

Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218  

Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Vedhæftet fil


Attachments

17 Announcement_180621_Transaction of shares