Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Torsten Türling
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Occupation / title
|CEO
|b)
|First notification /change to notification
|First notification
|3.
|Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
|a)
|Name
|Nilfisk Holding A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|529900FSU45YYVLKB451
|4.
|Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
|Shares
DK0060907293
|b)
|Transaction type
|Purchase of shares to market price
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 212.41 per share / Volume: 4,012
Price: DKK 213.50 per share / Volume: 3,032
Price: DKK 213.50 per share / Volume: 2,338
Price: DKK 207.37 per share / Volume: 2,406
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
|Volume: 11,788
Price: DKK 2,497,615.92 in total
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|June 15, June 17 and June 18, 2021
|f)
|Market place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
