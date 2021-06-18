Kids Tablet Market is Expected to Grow from USD 9.12 Billion in 2018 to USD 32 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Kids Tablet Market Research Report: By Connectivity, by RAM Size, by End User and by Region- Forecast till 2027” the market is anticipated to touch USD 32 billion by 2025 at a 14% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Kids tablets, put simply, are flat, portable, and thin devices that are used for educational and entertainment purposes. Akin to smartphones, they are multi-functional devices that have integrated tools like rear and front cameras for videos and photos and audio recording.

Dominant Key Players on Kids Tablet market covered are:

Dragontouch.com (US)

Bubblegum (South Africa)

Ping Tech Pvt. Ltd (India)

FireEye (US)

LeapFrog Enterprises (US)

CONTIXO (US)

Micromax (India)

AccessData (US)

Mattel

Inc. (US)

LogRhythm

Inc. (US)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

Amazon.com

Inc (US)

Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd (China)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

KD GROUP (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Lenovo Group Limited (Hong Kong)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the kids' tablet market share. Some of these entail child-friendly colorful designs, growing need for kids' tablets, escalated demand for online platforms for learning purposes, various design features like impact-proof tablet body to withstand thrashing, rounded corners, scratch-resistant screen, and level of internet penetration. The additional factors adding market growth include a rapid increase in online learning, high preference by parents for game-based learning, benefits that it offer such as the development of vital skills, and the adoption of the BYOD concept in modern schools.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, rising demand for smartphones among kids, concerns regarding the health of kids and child identity, and less memory than laptops may limit the global kids' tablet market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the kids’ tablet market based on end user, RAM size, and connectivity.

By connectivity, the global kids’ tablet market is segmented into SIM-enabled and Wi-Fi-enabled. Of these, the SIM-enabled segment will lead the market over the forecast period for various telecommunication companies coming up with affordable plans to Wi-Fi plans.

By RAM size, the global kids’ tablet market is segmented into 1 GB and above, and less than 1 GB. Of these, the 1 GB and above segment will dominate the market over the forecast period as larger RAM size helps in seamlessly downloading games and apps.

By end user, the global kids’ tablet market is segmented into 10 to 15 years, 5 to 10 years, and less than 5 years. Of these, the 5 to 10 years segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period as kids in this age group are more likely to use tablets for educational and entertainment purposes.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global kids’ tablet market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and Central and South America. Of these, North America will rule the market over the forecast period.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Kids Tablet Market

In Europe, the kids tablet market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. High awareness of digital technologies, increasing adoption of e-learning in schools, and easy accessibility of innovative kids tablets are adding to the global kids tablet market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Kids Tablet Market

In the APAC region, the kids tablet market is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. Increased adoption of kids’ tablets across different educational institutes, pre-schools, and schools is adding to the global kids tablet market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 has spread across different countries the world over and has largely impacted the consumer electronics market as a whole. The complete or partial lockdowns have led to supply chain disruptions. People are forced to remain in their homes to stop the spread of the deadly disease. The lockdowns have also led to the closing of colleges and schools. The trend of e-learning has evolved during the outbreak owing to which kids are spending maximum time on smart devices for entertainment or connecting with teachers at school. The prohibition of outdoor activities has boosted the use of mobile devices like tablets, smartphones, and laptops by kids, thus driving the market growth. Besides, most schools in developed and developing countries have begun to adopt the BYOD trend. The increasing adoption of this trend to stop the spread of the deadly virus is likely to increase the demand for kids’ tablets in the days ahead.

