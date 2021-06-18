Axion Trade and DeltalyteFX: Unlocking the Secrets to High Performance Trading

LONDON, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Axion Trade, the world's leading brokerage for financial institutions, expands its operations into APAC, seeking out multiple partnerships with the fastest growing trading education companies in Asia. DeltalyteFX, Axion Trade's newest introducing broker, is one of the key partners who are determined to give new traders an edge in honing their craft.



In 2020, due to the global pandemic situation brought about by COVID-19, trading brokerages have seen a rise of nearly 50% in the number of new accounts being opened and over a 200% rise in assets under management (AUM). In the same year, the average retail trader has lost more than 70% of their trading capital. This brings us to the question: how can one keep up and stay in control with an industry that is ever-changing? The Blueprint; a refined approach based off the strategy of Smart Money Concept, developed by DeltalyteFX, Singapore-based trading education firm could be the answer.

"We're excited going on this journey with Axion Trade. My partner and I have been in the Forex Industry for about close to 4 years. We began with nothing, reinforcing fundamentals such as seeking a deep understanding of Basic Price Actions. It was then when we ventured further into Smart Money Concept, where we then decide that this will be the main strategy in which we would stick to and branch out further from there," said Budi Hidayat, co-founder of DeltalyteFX.

"At DeltalyteFX, we sculpt individuals to design a masterpiece with the understanding of the markets. We feel our that Smart Money Concept is the true way a trader should view the market as it allows us to seek out areas that causes 95% of traders in the world to lose their money. This will then give us an advantage in the market unlike any other," added Sciran Vikneswaran, co-founder of DeltalyteFX.

"It is our honor to be working with such brilliant minds. Their remarkable skills and passion will be greatly beneficial for both new and experienced traders. We look forward achieving great results in this region and establishing a stronghold in APAC," said Amos Tsai Wang, Manging Director of Axion Trade.

About Axion Trade

Axion Trade is a US-based leading currency solutions provider that provides retail and institutional clients competitive spreads and superior liquidity. Axion Trade holds a Money Services Business (MSB) License issued by USA, Registration No. 31000175281855 for foreign exchange dealing, and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and National Futures Association under NFA ID 0533447. With a proven track record of strong financial results and stable growth, Axion Trade has put itself in an enviable position as a trusted market leader and innovator.

SOURCE: Axion Trade