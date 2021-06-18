Food Lion Feeds Honors Local Food Banks, Community Leaders and Associates Committed to Hunger Relief

SALISBURY, N.C., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A select group of local food banks, community leaders and Food Lion associates were honored at the 2021 Food Lion Feeds’ Feedy’s Awards this week. The awards recognized individuals and organizations across several categories for their exceptional work to fighting hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.



“Caring for our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do at Food Lion, so it’s important for us to honor and thank our community partners who share that care and commitment for our communities,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations at Food Lion. “Far too many of our neighbors remain food insecure, and unfortunately that’s only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, our hunger-relief partners continue to innovate and adapt to meet the rising challenges, and we’re proud to support their efforts and recognize some of the many individuals, organizations and Food Lion associates who are leading the charge to help feed more neighbors in need.”

The 2021 Feedy's Awards winners include:

The "Lion Heart" Award – Sheldon Livesay, Executive Director, Of One Accord, Inc., Rogersville, TN

The "Lion Heart" award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for Food Lion Feeds' hunger-relief projects to benefit partner food banks. This winner was chosen based on his longstanding commitment to the food pantry he helped create in 1988. The food pantry, Of One Accord, has distributed nearly 19 million pounds of food to hungry neighbors. With one in three children living in poverty in the region, Livesay’s mission to address chronic hunger has grown to three food pantries staffed by over 450 volunteers. For a video highlighting Livesay’s work, click here.

The "Food King" Award – Feed More, Richmond, VA

The "Food King" award honors a food bank that demonstrates an outstanding commitment to ending hunger through financial support, innovation, encouragement and by motivating others to take leadership roles in hunger-relief programs and community involvement. This winner, which partners with more than 70 area Food Lion stores, piloted an innovative program to freeze, save and distribute dairy products before they expire, which led to an additional 25,000 pounds of dairy donated to greater Richmond-area neighbors. For a video highlighting the food bank’s work, click here.

The "Lion's Pride" Award – Mary Blanton, receiving manager at Store #623 (8006 Buford Ct., Richmond, VA 23235)

The "Lion's Pride" award recognizes a Food Lion associate who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating associates and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. This winner was chosen for her work leading the store’s food rescue efforts, in which near-date food still safe for human consumption is donated to local feeding agencies. Because of Mary’s commitment, First Union Food Pantry received over 34,000 pounds of food, assisted nearly 10,000 families and reduced the amount of food it had to buy. For a video highlighting Mary’s work, click here.

The "Store That Roars" Award – Store #1368 (3301 M.L. King Jr. Blvd., New Bern, NC 28561)

The "Store That Roars" award honors a Food Lion store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers for hunger-relief projects to benefit Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. This store was chosen for its exceptional efforts to support the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and its affiliated agencies through ongoing food rescue donations, and for its support of in-store Food Lion Feeds campaigns that benefit the food bank and its local agencies. For a video highlighting the store’s work, click here.

Through Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 750 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014 and has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program. To learn more about Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f60f349-7469-4130-b2dd-bfdac440a322