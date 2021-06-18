Jeff Cook Real Estate Ranks in the Top 25 Mega Teams in the Nation by RealTrends

Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 3 years, Jeff Cook Real Estate has ranked as the top 25 real estate teams in the nation through the RealTrends system. Jeff Cook Real Estate has 9 sales office locations and a full operations center with over 30 employees serving as marketing and administrative support to the agents.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International coaching. Categories included in the awards ranking include Individuals by Volume, Individuals by Transaction Sides, Small Teams by Volume, Small Teams by Transaction Sides, Medium Teams by Volume, Medium Teams by Transaction Sides, Large Teams by Volume, Large Teams by Transaction Sides, Mega Teams by Volume, and Mega Teams by Transaction Sides.

To view a full list of the rankings, visit RealTrends website.