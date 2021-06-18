Essential Spice Products Hit the Shelves at BJ’s Wholesale Throughout the United States

Atlanta, GA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Spice is one of the first food companies in the United States to cut out the middleman and provide unique farm-of-origin spices and products to consumers’ doorsteps at wholesale prices. Having launched its eCommerce platform in November 2020, Essential Spice has now announced a deal with BJ’s Wholesale which will put its products on shelves nationwide.

Essential Spice, based out of Atlanta, Ga., is led by President Rishi Nagrani, who has spent his entire career focusing on the international supply chain of specialty foods from remote origins. Nagrani and Director of eCommerce, Alex Scullion, have over 20 years of experience in the specialty foods industry and work with individual farmers to obtain high quality products both efficiently and sustainably.

“We are excited to be partnering with BJ’s Wholesale,” says Scullion, “With a mission to bring our customers authentic products from unique locations around the world, we believe BJ’s will be a great opportunity for growth and we cannot wait for people to experience Essential Spice.”

Based on a foundation of family relationships at the farm level, the Essential Spice product line gives a degree of quality control unavailable anywhere else on the market. Its partner farms think of Essential Spice as family, and each item sold has its own unique origin story.

While food products are traditionally purchased from farms for pennies before changing hands to multiple buyers and distributors, Nagrani saw an opportunity to do something special with Essential Spice and make a difference. Every product source has a relationship that took time to build, resulting in a high level of care being taken in quality sorting, preparation, and packaging.

To learn more about Essential Spice’s products and mission, check out its website or stop by your local BJs Wholesale.





