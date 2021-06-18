Wanda Ruiz of Fuel Your Project Introduces New Business Coaching Services for Women Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing a business in this current system is stiff. As Covid19 took place, several companies, restaurants and other enterprises went closed and forced to continue their trade through online platforms due to mandatory minimizing physical interaction with other people. However, this is where a Business coach can play an important role. Wanda Ruiz of Fuel Your Project is one such Business coach that seeks to support female entrepreneurs to excel and step into their CEO shoes.



Wanda is the CEO/Founder of Fuel Your Project. She specializes in Project Management and product launches, with a focus on program deployment. Through Fuel Your Project’s; Business Coaching Services, Wanda has been able to help several females to excel in their businesses in the online space.

What is “Fuel Your Project’s” Business Coaching Services?

Fuel Your Project's; Business Coaching Services, designed to guide female entrepreneurs to become successful in their business fields. Wanda Ruiz will be the partner in crime of every client to help run their online business. They will work together to set a CEO mindset and will provide tools to place their business foundations in resulting for their systems to work for them.

This service comes in three different programs:

1. Fuel.Your.Business 1:1 Coaching

Helping clients grow their business by setting foundations and sustainable strategies for consistent income. Grab a time back with a custom action plan and foundation systems coaching to take a business to the next level.

Clients will stop feeling struggle with execution

Start working on proactive mode instead of reactionary

Define success in their terms

Work towards consistent client pipeline

Coaching Services include:

Bi-weekly Zoom Calls and detailed notes and action plan after sessions M-F Voxer support Holistic business review supported by a gap analysis to ensure their service suite is optimized for maximum impact Systems and SOPs guidelines (hello FuelYourProject Toolbox!) Support during Project and launch Management Operations, Metrics and P&L Coaching Bonus!! Resource Management Coaching, hiring, onboarding and off-boarding systemization guidelines (hello FuelYourProject Toolbox!) All packages are 100% customizable, just like the client and their business.

Who is it for?

Want and need High-Level Coaching to set them and their business for success

Struggling to scale their business due to lack of clarity

An emerging entrepreneur

Have some results in their business but need help on how to apply high-level strategies to increase their impact

Want to leave their 9-5 job behind



2. Breakthrough Session

A 1:1 Intensive that shapes goals into a plan, knowing exactly what needs to be done to reach them. This intensive is just what they need to get ideas into actions.

Services include:

Pre-session intake form that will help make the most of their 90 minutes Review of current state supported by a gap analysis After the session, clients will receive a complete report with their analysis, goal assessment, strategic plan documentation, and potential implementation resources (hello FuelYourProject Toolbox!) Clients get Wanda as an accountability buddy for a full week via email and Voxer, in case they have any questions, or just want to chat about the plan!!

1:1 Strategic Planning Session

90min for Online Business analysis, systems audit, answers to specific pain points they have.

Who is this for?

Struggling to scale their business because of a lack of clarity

Seeing some traction in their business but needs guidance on how to apply high-level strategies to increase their impact

Need a plan and someone to carve the path of their next steps

Not ready to make a 4 figure investment just yet

3. Fuel.Your.Business Academy

Helping clients grow their business by setting foundations and sustainable strategies in 12 weeks for consistent income. FYP will provide them with the right tools and a proven method to hit those goals. The Academy Modules are packed with information that covers everything that they need to make a big picture impact, the FuelYourProject toolbox can be applied ASAP within their entrepreneurial journey.

Coaching Services include:

12 weeks program. Modules are available every two weeks so they can complete their homework.

3x Group Calls per month.

1x 1:1 call per month including detailed notes and strategies for implementation after the call.

M-F Voxer support.

Group channels to promote sisterhood, networking and support each other.

Guest expert training.

Bonus: FuelYourProject Toolbox full availability!



Fuel Your Project's Signature Program

Who is this for?

Struggling to scale their business because of a lack of clarity

An emerging entrepreneur

Have some results in your business but need guidance on how to apply high-level strategies to increase their impact

Want to leave their 9-5 job behind

Conclusion

Every business needs solid foundations to grow. Drowning Entrepreneurs who need to work more time than they have to make it, FuelYourProject is the best fit. Wanda will help them develop together with these foundations and support the Strategic side of their business that will allow them to scale, get to the next level, and make a positive impact.

Visit @fuelyourproject.com now!

