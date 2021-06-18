SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CAI International, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (“CAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the Company’s shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.9 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) CAI’s board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $56.00 offer price adequately compensates CAI’s shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

