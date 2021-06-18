Taiwan’s Launches Virtual “Bring a Taste of Taiwan to Your Home” Event to Highlight Diverse Food Culture of Taiwan

San Francisco, California, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Tourism Bureau launched its latest campaign, “Bring a Taste of Taiwan to Your Home,” with a virtual cooking session concept in collaboration with Taiwan-based chef Chelsea Tsai from CookInn Taiwan. The event on June 17 aimed to introduce iconic Taiwanese food culture and shared with attendees how to make popular scallion pancakes and bubble milk tea in their homes.

Taiwanese people are known for their devotion to traditional, high-quality cuisine. Voted by CNN readers as the best food destination in the world, Taiwan’s culinary philosophy is to eat often and eat well. From fine dining to local gems, Taipei and Taichung City boast 30 Michelin-starred restaurants and more than 190 recommended restaurants in Michelin’s latest publication.

More than 70 guests joined the event to celebrate the culinary theme. The attendees received the ingredient boxes prior to the event, and on the day of they followed the Taiwanese chef to make their own scallion pancakes and bubble milk tea.

The director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau San Francisco office, Linda Lin, said “We are keeping up our communications with journalists and trade partners and providing them with the most updated market information and travel inspiration. Taiwan adheres to all health and hygiene regulations, providing safety for travelers. The Taiwan Tourism Bureau will provide further updates regarding the border reopening.”

Currently, there are international travel restrictions between the United States, Canada and Taiwan. Non-Taiwan nationals without a valid Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) will be temporarily barred from entry. Exceptions may be made for individuals who obtain entry permission for emergency or humanitarian reasons. Special entry permits are issued by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the United States.

Commercial flights between the U.S. and Taiwan are available but limited. Travelers may contact airlines directly for information about flight options and be prepared for the implementation of travel restrictions.





***

ABOUT THE TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American Tourism Offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.



For information about Taiwan, please visit: eng.taiwan.net.tw

Attachments