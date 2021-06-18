FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company Promotes Chelsea Vaal To Senior Designer and Marketing Manager

Crestview Hills, Kentucky - Cincinnati, Ohio, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUSIONWRX Inc. a rapidly growing digital marketing agency providing marketing, design, geofencing, social media, pay-per-click advertising, website creation and content development recently announced the promotion of Chelsea Vaal to Senior Designer and Marketing Manager. In this new role, Vaal will continue to work one-on-one with the current client base, while advancing her digital expertise and graphic design capabilities.

In her previous role with FUSIONWRX and Flottman Company, Vaal oversaw the pay-per-click program, social media placements, design and client relations. Through Vaal’s work ethic, determination and desire to help others succeed, FUSIONWRX has more than doubled their clientele base, increased revenue and most impressively have achieved a 95% retention rate.

“We are really excited to promote Chelsea Vaal to this newly created position,” shared Sue Flottman Steller, President and Co-Owner of Flottman Company and FUSIONWRX, “Chelsea has been a key component to the growth of FUSIONWRX. She has personified digital marketing for many of our clients, by being their liaison to success.”

Vaal joined FUSIONWRX and Flottman Company three years ago as a Marketing Coordinator and instantly outgrew her role by accumulating more and more responsibilities. Prior to her move to FUSIONWRX she worked with SouthComm Publishing as an Advertising Coordinator.

Vaal holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Art and Design from the University of Louisville and is certified in both Social Media Management and Google Ads.

About FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company: www.FUSIONWRX.com

FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company is an integrated digital and traditional marketing agency, serving clients in the food service, financial, educational and service industries. FUSIONWRX supplies clients with a multitude of media outlets to connect with their target audience, like digital ads, directory listings, print materials and social media communications. Growth in the fields of content management, geofencing and out-of-home media have diversified FUSIONWRX’s service portfolio, adding to their product offerings. FUSIONWRX has experience working with companies of all sizes, including family and private businesses to leading Fortune 500 companies. FUSIONWRX are part of the 100-year-old Flottman Company Inc.’s family of businesses which is are a third generation, family business and women owned. They are a three time recipient of the Print Solutions PEAK Award for Top Marketing, Cross-Media Campaign. Clutch, a global marketing research company, ranked FUSIONWRX amongst the top digital, public relations, web design and strategic marketing business-to-business firms in Cincinnati, Ohio.

