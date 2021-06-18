Kay Properties Clients Thankful for Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Investment Marketplace During COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the unprecedented times we all faced due to COVID-19, many investors sought “COVID resistant” 1031 exchange properties. One of our clients completed an extensive search for properties but was unable to find a commercial property with favorable lease and loan terms during his identification period. After extensive review of the Delaware Statutory Trust diligence documents and the lease terms on the subject property, this investor determined he wanted to invest in a debt-free/all-cash DST with a national tenant with extensive distribution and logistics requirements.



Alex Madden, Vice President of Kay Properties and Investments, explained: “As real estate investors across the country seek to evaluate properties for 1031 exchanges there are always a lot of factors. The ‘COVID effect’ is a relatively new consideration and we have seen many investors seek to potentially mitigate the risk of the bank loan through the purchase of all-cash and debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust properties in general, and specifically express a lot of interest in those tenants who specialize in logistics, industrial and distribution.”

Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties and Investments, added: “The marketplace of DSTs available on the KPI 1031 platform is impressive. This extensive platform allows our investors to access the marketplace of available DSTs from over 25 Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor companies, consult with Kay Properties staff who have participated in over $21 billion of DST 1031 investments, and build out a diversified portfolio of DSTs across asset class, geography, and DST sponsor companies all with highly personalized service due to our team of dedicated DST investment professionals and DST due diligence analysts located throughout the country.”

“Personalized service when seeking to invest in Delaware Statutory Trust properties is a reason that many of the thousands of Kay clients throughout the country choose to work with Kay Properties when selecting DST 1031 properties for their 1031 exchanges.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $21 billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained in this article constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, any use, dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please immediately notify the sender and permanently delete all copies that you may have. Securities offered through Growth Capital Services, member FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 582 Market Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94104.



