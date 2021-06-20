Hootsuite and Witness Change Share a Powerful Refugee Perspective Through 1000 Dreams Campaign

Vancouver, BC, June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, has joined forces with Witness Change, a non-profit organization that exists to end human rights violations for marginalized communities, to bring heart and humanity to refugee stories.

Announced today, on World Refugee Day, Hootsuite has leveraged its Enterprise platform to enable the 1000 Dreams campaign—a photo-storytelling project of strength, struggle, and dreams— authored by 40 refugee storytellers in Europe, with the goal of creating a global movement to change the narrative of the refugee experience.

“Refugees are often depicted through an outside lens in society,” said Robin Hammond, Founder of Witness Change. “At times they are depicted as threats to the land where they’ve settled, and in other instances, as victims. It’s not that simple, so it was our goal to help change that narrative by telling the stories from the more complex perspectives of the refugees themselves.”

Witness Change leveraged the power of the Hootsuite dashboard to plan and manage the campaign, and will utilize Hootsuite’s powerful social listening tools to help measure the impact of the campaign and resulting changes in sentiment. Pro bono support from internal experts at Hootsuite was also provided.

In order to collect a goal of 1,000 stories, Witness Change is supporting refugee storytellers from diverse backgrounds with skills training, equipment, and mentorship to conduct interviews and photograph refugees. To date, nearly 700 refugees living in Europe have shared their stories of strength, challenges and dreams.

“Witness Change specializes in amplifying the voices of marginalized groups,” said Eva Taylor, Corporate Social Responsibility Director at Hootsuite. “At Hootsuite, we work in the world of social media and our tools can play a critical role in amplifying the messages of underrepresented groups across all subsets of society. This partnership was a natural fit for us as we work with Witness Change to use the power of social media to tell these incredibly powerful stories. Social media is a great equalizer, and provides opportunities for important stories to be heard by a global audience.”

Follow the campaign here:





About Witness Change

Witness Change, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, exists to improve life for marginalized groups by amplifying their stories. Our projects have reached more than 250 million people worldwide and have been on the cover of National Geographic and Time magazine. We have partnered with dozens of international organisations such as Doctors Without Borders, Handicap International, UNICEF, Human Rights Watch, Elton John Aids Foundation, and Open Society Foundations. We aim to make an impact on the international stage through campaigns that engage international leaders, such as presentations at the United Nations. We also work at a regional level by collaborating with grassroots organisations and creating campaigns that impact specific audiences through localised events, targeted social media campaigns, and skill transfer workshops. Witness Change’s current projects include Where Love Is Illegal, stories of discrimination and survival from the LGBTQI+ community, In My World, a campaign to amplify stories of people living with mental health, psychosocial, intellectual, and cognitive disabilities and 1000 Dreams, a narrative change project supporting refugee storytellers to tell the stories of 1000 refugees in Europe.

To learn more, visit https://witnesschange.org/.





About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the global leader in social media management. With over 213,000 paid accounts and millions of users, Hootsuite powers social media for brands and organizations around the world, from the smallest businesses to the largest enterprises. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise in social media management, social insights, employee advocacy, and social customer care empowers organizations to strategically grow their brands, businesses, and customer relationships with social.

Hootsuite Academy, the industry-leading online learning platform, empowers education and growth through a wide range of certifications and has delivered over one million courses to over half a million people worldwide.

