SSD Controller Market Expected to Reach USD 19.04 Billion at 14.60% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

June 21, 2021

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global SSD Controller Market Research Report information by Type, by Application, by Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is anticipated to touch USD 19.04 billion at a 14.60% CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Scope:

SSD controller is also known as a processor. It contains electronics that bridge the flash memory components to SSD input/output interfaces. The controller, put simply, is an embedded processor which executes firmware-level software. It is device-specific and thus can be updated.

Dominant Key Players on SSD Controller market covered are:

Foremay (US)

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan)

ADATA Technology Co.

Ltd. (Taiwan)

CNEX Labs

Inc. (US)

OCZ (US)

SandForce (US)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan)

IBM (US)

NetApp (US)

Micron Technology

Inc. (US)

Western Digital (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Intel (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Marvell Technology Group (UK)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the SSD controller market share. Some of these entail the growth of the big data analytics technology, rise in cloud-based computing, the low cost to access the cloud, increased demand for public cloud storage, increasing need for data centers that can store huge amounts of data and need highly data-intensive operations, a massive increase in mega data centers, the growing quantity of data across industries, rising penetration of connected devices and automated systems, demand for efficient storage solutions, and the high-performance storage demand and low latency demand from industrial applications. Additional factors adding market growth include the constant focus of market players to invest in R&D of advanced controllers for SSD, the constant advancement in SSD technologies, and the growth of 3D NAND technology.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, the high dependence on end products may limit the global SSD controller market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the global SSD controller market based on application, storage interface, and type.

By type, the global SSD controller market is segmented into triple-level cells (TLC), multi-level cells (MLC), and single-level cells (SLC). Of these, the MLC segment will lead the market over the forecast period, while the TLC segment will grow at a high CAGR.

By storage interface, the global SSD controller market is segmented into PCle, SAS, and SATA. Of these, the SATA segment will dominate the market over the forecast period while the PCle segment will grow at a high CAGR.

By application, the global SSD controller market is segmented into retail, client, enterprise, and data center. Of these, the data center segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period while the client segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global SSD controller market is bifurcated into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Central and South America. Of these, North America will have the lion's share in the market over the forecast period.

In Europe, the global SSD controller market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand from the automotive sector under the client segment is adding to the global SSD controller market growth in the region

In the APAC region, the global SSD controller market is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and China creating immense opportunities for the growth of the market, burgeoning demand for SSD controllers, and major component manufacturers of SSD controllers making investments in China, particularly in the production sector in the country owing to the propelling profitability in the manufacturing of SSD controllers are adding to the global SSD controllers market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the SSD controllers market positively. The spread of the virus from China has led to lockdowns being imposed across different countries that have compelled people to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly disease. Organizations have also enabled employees to work remotely to reduce the virus’ transmission. The chief driver for the market growth will be the rapid rise in the demand for cloud-based data centers. Data centers during the pandemic have played an imperative part by serving as a central point of access for data and essential business applications. When working remotely, employees log into the network. They are predicted to typically use assets that are located in a data center environment somewhere. Cloud computing besides is a need for remote work as it enables employees to access data and vital applications as well as collaborate with other people in virtual workplaces. Such needs are responsible for the rising need for SSD controllers during the pandemic.

