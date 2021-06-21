NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation

21 June 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announces additional expected portfolio realisations and NAV uplift attributable to three announced exits in June, which are expected to close in the coming months1. The Company also publishes an updated investor presentation which includes this new transaction activity on slide 15, “2021 Announced Liquidity & IPO.” The updated presentation is attached and also available on NBPE’s website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

Additional Announced Exits and Valuation Update

The three additional announced transactions detailed in the presentation are estimated to generate total returns resulting in:

68% NAV uplift relative to their 31 May 2021 valuations

$12 million of NAV increase ($0.26 per share) from the 31 May 2021 monthly

an additional $33 million of cash realisations to NBPE





Upon the closing of all announced transactions as well as other portfolio realisations received through 15 June 2021, total expected 2021 year to date liquidity is estimated to be $255 million (2020 full year: $199 million).

NBPE expects to incorporate this additional uplift not already reflected in Q1 2021 valuations over the coming months as additional financial information is received from underlying private equity managers.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $429 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

1 These three transactions, along with certain previously announced transactions which have not yet closed, are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurances can be made that the transactions ultimately close.