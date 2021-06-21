Ensurge Micropower Unveils Brand Identity and New Website

Oslo, 21 June 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU, OTCQB: ENMPY) today unveiled its visual brand identity and logo and released its updated website, following the announcement of the Ensurge brand name on 3 June 2021. The Ensurge brand represents the energy and momentum inherent in the company's strategy to bring premium solid-state microbatteries with unmatched volumetric energy densities and manufacturing scale to hearables, wearables, and connected sensors.

The new Ensurge logo, now featured at www.ensurge.com, represents the company's mission: Energizing Innovation™ for wearable devices and connected sensors. At first glance, the logo primarily resembles a lower-case 'e' built around a lightning bolt symbolizing the energy flow enabled by Ensurge solid-state microbatteries. The logo's curved lines represent the rotational momentum that is central to Ensurge's differentiated and highly scalable roll-to-roll manufacturing methods. In addition, the logo suggests the clasping of two hands, symbolizing Ensurge's close collaboration with customers and partners to enable previously impossible designs. The updated website also features updated information regarding the company's Microbattery Product Platform (MPP).

"The Ensurge logo is the visual confirmation of our strategy to enable, ensure, and energize innovation in hearables, wearables, and connected sensors," said CEO Kevin Barber. "Our updated identity reflects the energy and drive behind our premium solid-state microbattery development and roll-to-roll manufacturing technology, and we are on track to deliver initial samples of MPP-based designs to customers later this year."





About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.





