Providence Resources P.l.c.

Board Changes

Providence Resources Plc (“Providence” or the “Company “) announces that Pat Plunkett, Non-Executive Chairman, is stepping down from the Board (and all subsidiaries) following the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 July 2021.

James Menton, currently Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will assume the role of Chair following the AGM.

Pat Plunkett commented:

“After five years with Providence I have decided to step down from the board to devote more time to my other business interests. Following the recent strategic decision by the board to take the management and financing of the Barryroe project in-house, this is an opportune time to hand over to new leadership. Despite the many challenges for the industry and for Providence over the past five years, the Company is now well placed to finally bring the Barryroe project to fruition in the coming years. My thanks to colleagues past and present who have supported me at Providence.”

James Menton, commented:

“The Board and staff join me in thanking Pat for his dedication and service to the Company since his appointment in October 2016 and wish him every success in the future.

I look forward to assuming the role of Chairman and to continuing the ongoing process of recruiting and appointing suitable candidates to join the Board in the near future “

