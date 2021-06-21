English Finnish

Orion Animal Health’s Tessie® (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion

The Committee for Medical Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Tessie® (tasipimidine) for marketing authorisation in the European Union.

The compound is indicated for short term alleviation of situational anxiety and fear in dogs triggered by noise or owner departure. The final decision of the European Commission on the marketing authorisation is expected in the coming months.

Tasipimidine is a new active substance, a potent and selective alpha-2A adrenoceptor agonist that inhibits the release of noradrenaline from noradrenergic neurons, blocks the startle reflex and thus counteracts arousal.



Niclas Lindstedt, Vice President, Orion Animal Health, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 4116

Orion Corporation

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

