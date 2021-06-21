Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,425,915
|283.10
|403,683,371
|14 June 2021
|13,900
|310.77
|4,319,757
|15 June 2021
|14,000
|309.82
|4,337,486
|16 June 2021
|14,000
|307.07
|4,298,910
|17 June 2021
|13,846
|310.71
|4,302,131
|18 June 2021
|14,000
|306.09
|4,285,267
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,495,661
|284.31
|425,226,922
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,495,661 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.06% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
