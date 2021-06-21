English Danish

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,425,915 283.10 403,683,371 14 June 2021 13,900 310.77 4,319,757 15 June 2021 14,000 309.82 4,337,486 16 June 2021 14,000 307.07 4,298,910 17 June 2021 13,846 310.71 4,302,131 18 June 2021 14,000 306.09 4,285,267 Accumulated under the programme 1,495,661 284.31 425,226,922

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,495,661 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.06% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



