FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global cement industry

FLSmidth, the international supplier of sustainable solutions and services to the cement industry,

has signed a global commercial partnership with UK-based Carbon8 Systems (C8S) to accelerate the cement industry’s Net Zero ambitions.

Carbon capture is essential to achieve a sustainable global cement industry – which currently accounts for 7-8% of global carbon emissions - and deliver on FLSmidth’s MissionZero pledge to enable zero emission production by 2030.



Working with the UK’s C8S, FLSmidth will use its global network to extend the reach of C8S’ carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) solution. C8S’ technology, already deployed at a VICAT cement plant in France, takes CO2 directly from process gasses and combine it with bypass dust from the production to manufacture a lightweight aggregate which can be used in construction.



Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement President for FLSmidth said: “The cement industry is pursuing every possible solution to reduce its environmental footprint. Carbon capture and utilisation is one such technology, with a massive potential, that has reached commercial maturity in recent years.”



“The combination of C8S’ advanced carbonation technology and our extensive process knowledge will make a significant contribution to the cement industry’s Net Zero ambitions.”



“FLSmidth will work closely with C8S to accelerate the implementation of its technology and we will draw upon our in-depth know-how, our products and our global presence. This agreement is a significant leap forward in our joint efforts to deliver on the sustainability ambitions for the global cement industry.”



John Pilkington, CEO of C8S said: “We are delighted that FLSmidth has entered into a commercial partnership with Carbon8 Systems. FLSmidth’s strong reputation in the global cement industry, combined with their international presence, will facilitate our growth and place C8S at the heart of the cement industry’s efforts to reach Net Zero.”



The partnership is in effect as of today and in a joint webinar in October 2021, both companies will lay out the plan for the commercialisation of their partnership.



FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,700 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030.

www.flsmidth.com/MissionZero

Carbon8 Systems

C8S’s advanced carbonation technology is a process which happens naturally in the atmospheric conditions. If left in the open, compounds such as calcium or magnesium oxides, hydroxides, or silicates will react with the carbon dioxide. However, this process is extremely slow - taking place over tens of years. C8S’s technology accelerates this process in a controlled way and in doing so, has created one of the worlds few economically viable forms of carbonation and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU). Accelerated Carbonation Technology (ACT) mineralises and stabilises these industrial by-products or residues to produce a granular solid. C8S’s expertise around the carbonation process means that it is able to control the physical characteristics of the end-product. The end-product has various valuable applications, such as aggregates for construction, or agricultural fertiliser. For maximum efficacy, the most reactive residues need to be high in calcium or magnesium oxide, hydroxide, or silicates.

The company’s patented CCU solution is known as the CO2ntainer system; a modular, containerised solution (carbon capture in a box), it is similar in size to a shipping container so can be easily transported by HGV to site.

www.c8s.co.uk

