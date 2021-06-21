English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 June, 2021 at 11:30am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholder’s Nomination Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj prepares proposals on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposal to the Board every year, by the last business day of February preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

At its organizational meeting on 21 June 2021, the following members of the Nomination Board were appointed:

- Samuli Seppälä, Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself,

- Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company,

- Jukka Järvelä, Portfolio Manager, Equities, Sampo Oyj, nominated by Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited

- Arja Talma, Chairperson of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

The Chair of the Nomination Board is Erkka Kohonen.

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, resolved on 31 March 2020 to establish a Shareholder’s Nomination Board and on 25.3.2021 approved the amended charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of whom represent the three largest shareholders and who hold the largest number of votes of all votes in the Verkkokauppa.com on the last banking day in May preceding the next Annual General Meeting. The chairperson of the Board acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board.

For more information, please contact:

Erkka Kohonen

Chairperson of the Shareholder’s Nomination Board

erkka.kohonen@varma.fi

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Arja Talma

Chairperson of the Board

arja.talma@boardman.fi

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.