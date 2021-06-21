Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical Landscape Market Report 2021: J&J has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials with 15

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Mantle Cell Lymphoma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 14,030 incident cases of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 18,010 incident cases by 2026.



It is estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases were male in 2017.



The incidence of MCL is highest among older individuals aged 60+ years. Approved drugs in the MCL space focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of these drugs are administered via the oral or intravenous route, with one product also being available in a subcutaneous formulation.



The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for MCL are in Phase II. Therapies in active clinical development for MCL focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via the oral and intravenous routes.



High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the MCL space comprise topline Phase II/III trial results for umbralisib, and topline Phase III trial results for Venclexta, Imbruvica, and Calquence.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematologic asset is 9.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 60%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for MCL have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 90% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 10% in Phase III-IV.



The US has a substantial lead in the number of MCL clinical trials globally. France and Germany lead the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.



Johnson & Johnson has the highest number of completed clinical trials for MCL, with 15 trials. Johnson & Johnson leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for MCL, followed by Bristol Myers Squibb.



