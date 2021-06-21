Global Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Clinical Landscape Market Report 2021: Amgen Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Overall Number of Clinical Trials for CIA, Followed by Johnson & Johnson

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the chemotherapy-induced anemia market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, regulatory events, probability of success, epidemiology information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



Chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) is a common complication in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. The prevalence proportions of CIA and the severity of anemia vary by region, cancer type, and stage.



All of the approved drugs for CIA target the erythropoietin receptor. These drugs are all administered via both the intravenous and subcutaneous routes.



There are only two industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for CIA, both of which are in Phase III. Therapies in development for CIA focus on targets such as iron and hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase. These drugs are administered via the intravenous and oral routes.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I marrow or peripheral blood stimulator asset is 22.5%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 82.5%. Drugs, on average, take 10.1 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall hematology space.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for CIA have been in the late phases of development, with 61% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 39% in Phase I-II.



Clinical trial activity in the CIA space is dominated by completed trials. Amgen has the highest number of completed clinical trials for CIA, with 66 trials.



Amgen leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for CIA, followed by Johnson & Johnson.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Disease definition

Patient subtypes

Symptoms

Risk factors

Diagnosis

TREATMENT

Iron supplements

Blood transfusion

Erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs)

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Roxadustat for CIA (December 9, 2019)

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



