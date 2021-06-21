New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Global Make-Up Sector to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096287/?utm_source=GNW

7% in 2020, followed by the Americas with 34.5%. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the highest value CAGR during 2020-2025, at 6.53%. An improving economy and rising numbers of women in the workforce, thus increasing the purchasing power, will remain the major macroeconomic factors driving the sector globally. However, counterfeit make-up products remain a major challenge for manufacturers, as they impact the brand image and hinder sales for the original brands. The overall share of private label products in the global make-up sector increased marginally from 2.3% in 2015 to 2.4% in 2020, to reach US$1.2 billion. Western Europe held the highest value share for private label make-up products, accounting for 5.6% of total sales in 2020, followed by the Americas with a value share of 2.1%. Growth in private label penetration in the global make-up sector is attributed to private label products improving their quality and redesigning their products in line with modern trends, which gives direct competition to regular and premium brands of make-up products.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global make-up sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector Overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions- Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe- highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region

- High-Potential Countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country and Regional Analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth over 2020-2025, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region

- Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region

- Key Distribution Channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global make-up sector in 2020. It covers: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & drinks specialists, Department Stores, Convenience Stores, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Drug stores & Pharmacies, eRetailers, Vending machines, and Others

- Preferred Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various packaging materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up products



Scope

- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



