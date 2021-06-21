Animal Model Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global animal model market size is poised to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of scientific experiments being conducted for various research purposes. There are several mechanisms being developed for animals as well as humans to conduct different experiments. This is because, essentially, some animals and humans are similar in many ways in their anatomical structures.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a live example of animal models being used to test the vaccines that are being manufactured for human consumption. Genetically engineered mice are being used for testing the rodents for diseases like ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2 to predict their reaction on human biology.

Some of the trends that will foster animal model market size are mentioned as follows:

Pigs will be increasingly used as animal models in Europe:

Animal model market in Europe will go past $3.5 billion valuation during the forecast period of 2021-2027. Pigs will witness increase in demand among end-users in Europe. This segment achieved valuation of nearly $202 million in 2020 itself across the region. The figure is expected to go higher in the future as well, thanks to the creation of genetically engineered pigs with the help of CRISPR technique. Pigs are the best alternative as compared to others when it comes to conducting drug testing and other kinds of research.

They are quite similar to humans in terms of their anatomy, physiology and genetic structure. In 2020, the German Centre for Diabetic Research used pig models to find out the inter-organ communication or ‘organ crosstalk’ and the resultant complications in diabetes mellitus.

Embryonic stem cell technology will find increased use:

CRISPR, embryonic stem cell technology, microinjection and nuclear injection are some of the prominent technologies used in animal models in Europe. However, embryonic stem cell technology will be increasingly adopted by end-users in various laboratories across the region. The share of this technology in Europe market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. The technique is used to create several lines of embryonic stem cells in various species so that they can be used for cell-replacement therapies. When used on animal models, it is quite cost-effective and timesaving, leading to their increased adoption among healthcare leaders.

Application of animal models in production and quality control:

Europe animal model market share from production and quality control segment will experience a steady growth of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2027. According to the statistics released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), almost 15% of the total animal models were used for testing the production of new vaccines and their overall quality as well.

Activities like quality control and production of new drugs are very essential in the pharmaceuticals industry that is regularly conducting research activities. Animal models are quite useful in this regard as the reaction of new drugs on their biological processes will give important insights to researchers.

Monkeys are common animal models in Asia Pacific:

Animal model market in Asia Pacific is expected to cross $6.5 billion in valuation by 2027. Monkey animal models held valuation of nearly $143 million during the year 2020. This figure is anticipated to grow even higher in the future as the human anatomy is almost identical to that of monkeys. Because of this, it was possible for scientists to conduct experiments on monkeys to find possible treatments for chronic ailments like HIV AIDS and ways to make it more manageable among humans.

Genetically modified monkeys came into being and the Chinese researchers found great help in this as they could be used to try and invent breakthrough treatments for ailments like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Role of China in APAC market:

China will play a crucial role in the development of Asia Pacific market in the coming years. This is because the country is witnessing rapid advancements in the fields of life sciences and biotechnologies like deep sequencing and gene editing. The use of AI technologies is quite prevalent in this nation. AI can be used to find out the effects of new drugs on a particular animal model which will help in saving a lot of time and energy while making new drug discoveries.

CRISPR technology garners momentum in North America:

North America animal model market revenue will become worth more than $18.1 billion by 2027. CRISPR technology will grow at a CAGR of 8.8% in North America market during 2021-2027. This technique has several important applications like correcting genetic defects and finding cure to a wide variety of diseases.

It has played a crucial role in saving time and money during genome editing and has helped create genetically modified animals at a faster rate. These animals greatly mimic the biological changes human beings go through when they are suffering from a chronic disease. This is of immense use to scientists who get deeper insights about the root cause of the illness, thereby enabling them to manufacture disease-specific medication.

U.S. animal model market picks up pace:

U.S. market earned a total valuation of nearly $9,027 million during 2020. This is because of the sudden increase in the number of innovations in drug discoveries in the country. The U.S. government has heavily invested in its healthcare infrastructure to enable scientists to develop new drugs.

The concept of personalized medicines has taken the nation by storm as it helps patients heal at a faster rate because these medicines target the specific disease without causing any major side-effects. It has led to an increased demand for animal models to know whether the newly discovered drugs are effective or not.

