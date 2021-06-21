Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021

Amsterdam, 21 June 2021 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details for the period 14 June 2021 through 18 June 2021 related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, and started on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).

Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program.

Date Total shares

repurchased Average purchase

price Total consideration 14/06/2021 8,286 € 11.6138 € 96,231.95 15/06/2021 14,103 € 11.5806 € 163,321.20 16/06/2021 14,861 € 11.5029 € 170,944.60 17/06/2021 10,184 € 11.3922 € 116,018.16 18/06/2021 12,935 € 11.2274 € 145,226.42 Total 60,369 € 11.4586 € 691,742.33

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

Press Release Share Buyback 2021 progress