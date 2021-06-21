Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021

Amsterdam, 21 June 2021 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details for the period 14 June 2021 through 18 June 2021 related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, and started on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).
Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program.
|Date
| Total shares
repurchased
| Average purchase
price
|Total consideration
|14/06/2021
|8,286
|€ 11.6138
|€ 96,231.95
|15/06/2021
|14,103
|€ 11.5806
|€ 163,321.20
|16/06/2021
|14,861
|€ 11.5029
|€ 170,944.60
|17/06/2021
|10,184
|€ 11.3922
|€ 116,018.16
|18/06/2021
|12,935
|€ 11.2274
|€ 145,226.42
|Total
|60,369
|€ 11.4586
|€ 691,742.33
This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Attachment
Press Release Share Buyback 2021 progress