New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096549/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market size is expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of dry cleaning and laundry service companies are offering 24-hour drop-off and pick-up services through either locker systems or automated kiosks. This allows people to drop off or pick up clothing at the most convenient times for them.



Some companies are also experimenting with driver pickup and delivery options through smartphone applications, which is boosting the market growth.Several coin- and card-operated laundry facilities now use "smart" washing machines and dryers that allow users to pay using a cell phone or swiping an ID card.



Customers can check on machine availability remotely or receive a text message alert when their load is complete. Such systems also allow owners to remotely monitor machine performance and maintenance needs.



Plp0 addition, increased discretionary incomes and lifestyle changes have created new lucrative markets for dry cleaners, such as wash-dry-fold services that charge per pound, and pickup and delivery services.Other services include button and zipper replacement, tuxedo rental, shoe repair and shoe shining, monogramming, and reweaving.



Additional products, such as shoelaces, lint rollers, or moth repellents, can be sold on-site.



Based on type, the market is segmented into coin-operated services, retail laundry & dry-cleaning services, corporate/industrial laundry services, and others.The retail laundry or dry clean service segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the high adoption of these services by consumers.



Moreover, retail laundry services are emerging as reliable and convenient services at a reasonable price. These factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.



The potential spread of bacterial diseases and infections due to contaminated interior textiles is majorly driving this segment’s growth. Regionally, the West laundry facilities & dry-cleaning services market accounted for the highest revenue share of 25.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Factors, such as the rising number of working individuals and hectic lifestyles, are boosting the adoption of laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services, which drives the market.



U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report Highlights

• The rising working population coupled with the rising spending on clothes and cleaning services is expected to fuel the market growth

• Growth in the commercial business sector and the need for superior-quality services drive the market

• The hospitality and tourism industries are expanding rapidly, which will also augment the demand for laundry and dry-cleaning facilities

• The coin-operated segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096549/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________