New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cat Litter Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096545/?utm_source=GNW



Cat Litter Products Market Growth & Trends



The global cat litter products market size is estimated to reach USD 13.44 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing number of cat owners across the globe is expected to positively impact market growth. Most cat owners prefer not to let their cats outside of the house owing to human hostility and adverse weather conditions. These factors are expected to drive product demand over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into retail & supermarket and online platforms.



Consumer inclination towards a one-stop shopping experience is generating higher product sales through the retail & supermarket channel.However, the online platform segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising usage of smartphones across the country.



The retail and supermarkets segment accounted for a market share of 76.6% in 2020. This segment is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. As per the Packaged Facts survey data, supermarkets, such as Walmart, top the list as cat litter products destinations among cat owners.



Consumers are more likely to opt for lower-priced non-discretionary pet products, such as pet food and cat litter products.Companies are facing adverse effects; for instance, several companies are meeting the increasing consumer demand but are facing distribution and inventory issues down the supply chain.



The demand for traditional litter products is driven by a high preference for complete odor removal that is associated with cat urine and feces. Conventional products are commonly made up of wood chips and non-biodegradable clay matter, calcium silicate, and clay crystals.



According to Boxscoop Designs Inc., the yearly expenditure for cat litter, such as corn, grass, and walnut, for one large cat is USD 90, USD 87, and USD 75 respectively for Boxscoop cat litter, and is USD 147 for clay litter. This is estimated to drive the growth of the conventional segment over the forecast period. Clumping cat litter product is primarily made of sodium bentonite. Multiple product varieties including biodegradable-based premium ultra-clumping, clay-based premium ultra-clumping, and clay-based standard clumping are available in the market.



Silica cat litter comprises silica gel crystals, which are often used as preservatives in packaged foods, medications, and other products that get easily damaged by excess moisture.Silica raw material usually generates less waste compared to other raw materials.



Companies are focusing on expanding and establishing new manufacturing units to compete with rival firms.For instance, in February 2019, Nestlé Purina announced the expansion of its Bloomfield factory in Southeast Missouri, where Tidy Cats brand cat litter is made.



Companies are also investing in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in March 2018, Kent Pet Group, Inc., a business unit of Kent Corp., acquired FibreCycle Pty. Ltd., an Australian manufacturer of recycled-paper cat litters and small-pet bedding brands. The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly influenced consumer purchase decisions. The demand for home care and healthcare products along with personal and pet hygiene products has increased, which will support market growth.



Cat Litter Products Market Report Highlights

• The clumping segment led the market in 2020 and accounted for a share of 76.0% and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• The clay raw material segment accounted for a market share of 83.6% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• The retail and supermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.6% in 2020

• North America led the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period

• The Middle East & Africa regional market is expected to account for a total market share of 4.0% by 2028

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096545/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________