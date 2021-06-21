Decisions of the Annual General Meeting

English Estonian

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu 80042) Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Monday, 21th of June 2021 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu.



The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10.35

At the meeting 3 190 043 votes were present which represent 70,9% of share capital, meaning the Annual General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.

Resolutions of the General Meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2020 was 7 650 369.73 euro and the net profit for the financial year was 1 073 684.83 euros.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 190 043, which is 100,00% of registered votes.

2. Allocation of profits for the financial year 2020

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To transfer the consolidated net profit of the Company for the financial year 2020, in the amount of 1 073 684.83 euros, to the profit of previous periods.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 162 043, which is 99,12% of registered votes and the number of votes in against of the resolution was 28 000, which is 0,88% of registered votes.

3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2021

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (register code: 10142876; aaddress: Pärnu mnt. 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2021. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 190 043, which is 100,00% of registered votes.

The minutes of the meeting are published on the company's website.