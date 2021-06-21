Proactive news headlines including Volt Resources, Orthocell, Zelira Therapeutics and Tempus Resources

Sydney, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) directors have demonstrated their confidence in the company’s graphite and gold strategy through participating in a placement. Click here

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) has advised that the takeover bid by Samuel Terry Asset Management Pty Ltd as trustee for Samuel Terry Absolute Return Active Fund (STAM) has been unsuccessful with the offer period now closed. Click here

Orthocell Ltd's (ASX:OCC) shares jumped this morning after tabling positive nerve regeneration results one year on from a study testing its nerve repair candidate on quadriplegic patients. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) (FRA:XL5) has commenced of the next phase of aircore drilling at its Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project, where it recently released a 207 million tonne inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Cloud Nine Deposit. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) (FRA:G1G) is encouraged that the results of a trial in chronic insomnia patients of its proprietary cannabinoid ZLT101 formulation marketed as Zenivol ® have been published in the peer-reviewed journal SLEEP ® . Click here

have been published in the peer-reviewed journal SLEEP . Click here Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) (CVE:TMRR) (OTCMKTS:TMRFF) (FRA:4W0) is logging and sampling core at the Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, in preparation for analysis at SGS laboratories in Vancouver, Canada. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has signed an offtake and sales agreement with leading Austria-based graphite processor Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg GmbH to sell up to 2,500 tonnes per annum of expandable graphite worth around US$7.5 million. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd’s (ASX:AZI) latest bout of exploration has uncovered multiple high-grade zinc intersections with added lead and silver at the Gorno Project in northern Italy. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has secured a speculative buy rating and a price target of A$1.25 from Canaccord Genuity Ltd in a report released by analyst Tim McCormack and associate analyst Tyson Kestel. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) shares have risen following the acquisition of East Coast Tyre Wholesalers, further expanding its Wheel and Tyre Division and maintaining its sustainable growth strategy. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com