Worldwide Location Analytics Industry to 2027 - Rise In Social Media Usage For Customer Engagement Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location Analytics Market by Component, Location, Application (Risk Management, Supply Chain Optimization, and Customer Management), End-Use Industry (Smart Cities, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Logistics, Utilities, Agriculture, and BFSI), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the location analytics market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The location analytics market is expected to reach $26.89 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising need for making data-driven decisions to increase profits, tap into potential markets, and improve customer engagement.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the location analytics market by component, location, application, end-use industry, and geography. The location analytics market has been segmented by component (solutions, services), location (indoor, outdoor), application (risk management, supply chain optimization, sales & marketing optimization, facility management, remote monitoring, emergency response management, customer experience management, others), end-use industry (infrastructure and smart cities, retail & consumer goods, government & defense, industrial manufacturing, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, telecom & it, agriculture, media & entertainment, healthcare, BFSI), and region. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the location analytics market in 2020. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of software solutions to manage and improve efficiency by streamlining operations and gain a comprehensive understanding of numerous business applications spread across different locations. The integration of software with cloud-based storage and security and platform services is projected to drive the growth of the software segment over the forecast period.



Based on location, the indoor segment accounted for the largest share of the location analytics market in 2020. This largest share is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile devices integrated with high-tech location-based services. Further, growing advancements in technology and investments in the modernization of infrastructure are poised to support the growth of the indoor segment over the forecasted period.



Based on application, the sales & marketing optimization segment accounted for the largest share of the location analytics market in 2020. The enterprises' growing efforts to enhance sales by commissioning various marketing and advertising strategies based on location information proved to be a major driving factor for the growth of this segment. This has resulted in a rise in the adoption of location analytics for sales & marketing optimization, which is projected to increase the market share of this segment over the forecasted period.



Based on end-use industry, the transportation & logistics segment accounted for the largest share of the location analytics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing importance of spatial analytics in the transportation industry to overcome ambiguity through a better understanding of data and intelligent decision-making. Besides, the growing adoption of location analytics for indoor applications and increasing investments in the digitalization of the retail sector are poised to drive the growth of the retail segment at a considerable rate in the coming years.



Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the location analytics market in 2020. North America's largest share is primarily attributed to the presence of major location analytics companies and their focus on the advancement of location analytics technology, along with the rise in government funding for advancing location analytics. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to record a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growth in high-tech infrastructure compatible with spatial and location intelligence, increasing adoption of mobile devices at reasonable prices, and a rise in the number of start-ups offering location analytics solutions and services in the region.



The key players profiled in the location analytics market are Google LLC (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Precisely (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), GaliGeo (France), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), and Pitney Bowes, Inc. (U.S.), among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of component, location, application, end-use industry, and geography?

What is the historical market size for location analytics globally?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019-2027?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the recent developments in the location analytics market?

What are the various strategies adopted by the major players in the location analytics market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the location analytics market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, By Component

3.3. Market Analysis, By Location

3.4. Market Analysis, By Application

3.5. Market Analysis, By End-Use Industry

3.6. Market Analysis, By Geography

3.7. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Use Of Spatial Data And Analytics Tools

4.2.2. Innovations In Geospatial Technologies

4.2.3. Growing Need For Predictive Analytics In Business Intelligence

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Data Security And Privacy Concerns

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rise In Social Media Usage For Customer Engagement

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. High Initial Investment

4.5.2. Lack Of Awareness Regarding The Benefits Of Location Analytics

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Increasing Usage Of Location-Based Applications Among Consumer Segments

4.7. Impact Of Covid-19 On The Location Analytics Market



5. Location Analytics Market, By Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solutions

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Consulting

5.3.2. Integration & Deployment

5.3.3. Support & Maintenance



6. Location Analytics Market, By Location

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Indoor

6.3. Outdoor



7. Location Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Risk Management

7.2 Supply Chain Optimization

7.3 Sales & Marketing Optimization

7.4 Facility Management

7.5 Remote Monitoring

7.6 Emergency Response Management

7.7 Customer Experience Management

7.8 Others



8. Location Analytics Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Infrastructure And Smart Cities

8.2 Retail & Consumer Goods

8.3 Government & Defense

8.4 Industrial Manufacturing

8.5 Transportation & Logistics

8.6 Energy & Utilities

8.7 Telecom & It

8.8 Agriculture

8.9 Media & Entertainment

8.10 Healthcare

8.11 Bfsi



9. Location Analytics Market, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest Of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Growth Strategies

10.1.1 Acquisitions

10.1.2 Expansions

10.1.3 New Product Launches And Up Gradation

10.1.4 Agreements And Partnerships

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Google Llc

11.2. Tibco Software, Inc.

11.3. Sas Institute, Inc.

11.4. Ibm Corporation

11.5. Microsoft Corporation

11.6. Sap Se

11.7. Oracle Corporation

11.8. Alteryx, Inc.

11.9. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.10. Precisely

11.10. Hexagon Ab

11.10. Galigeo

11.10. Trimble, Inc.

11.10. Pitney Bowes



12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mesbi