Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services, Genetic Testing and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services (Live Animals (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine) Genetic Material (Semen (Bovine, Porcine), Embryo (Bovine, Equine)) Genetic Testing (DNA Testing, DNA Typing, Genetic Traits Testing)) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal genetics market is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, growing global population & rapid urbanization, growing focus on identifying superior breeds, increased adoption of genetic services to prevent genetic diseases & business loss, and increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals in veterinary research, and emergence of alternatives like lab-based meat are some factors restraining market growth.

The live animals accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2020.

Based on products and services, the animal genetics market has been segmented into live animals, genetics materials, and animal genetic testing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the live animals segment include the high demand for live animals for breeding purposes. The introduction of disease-resistant animals has further boosted the demand for live animals, as they are economically viable for owners and increase their profitability.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Europe accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2020. Better accessibility to technologies and well-established distribution channels, the growing demand for livestock food products, high intake of animal-derived proteins, and increasing animal welfare activities in the developed countries of Europe and North America account for their larger market shares.

