Global Programming Language Training Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Aptech, Coursera and DataCamp Among Others

The "Global Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the programming language training market and it is poised to grow by 4.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. This report on the programming language training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of bootcamps by developing economies and the incorporation of programming languages in school curricula.



The programming language training market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The programming language training market is segmented as below:



By Product

Online

Classroom

Boot camp

By End-user

Corporate

Academic

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increased emphasis on blended learning as one of the prime reasons driving the programming language training market growth during the next few years.



This report on programming language training market covers the following areas:

Programming language training market sizing

Programming language training market forecast

Programming language training market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading programming language training market vendors that include Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Also, the programming language training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Classroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptech Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

DataCamp Inc.

edX Inc.

Global Knowledge Training LLC

Learning Tree International Inc.

NetCom Learning

NIIT Ltd.

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

