Global education ERP market size to record 14.8% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry experts, global education ERP market size was worth USD 10.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to record a CAGR of 14.8% over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating USD 28.38 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The research literature includes a systematic segmental inspection of this business sphere, including component type, deployment type, application spectrum, and geographical ambits. It also delivers insights into the competitive landscape by gauging prominent firms on the basis of their product/service portfolio, financial parameters, along with strategies adopted like mergers, partnerships, and investments. Additionally, the document dedicates a separate section for assessing industry value chain, offering intricate details relating to the downstream consumers, vendors, and upstream suppliers.

Increasing necessity for automated management in academic is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, benefit of enhanced performance of administrative modules due to automation is drafting a favorable landscape for the eLearning platforms and technology, in turn, is boosting the demand for enterprise resource planning software (ERP) in the education sector.

For the unaware, education ERP is a piece of software that gives you complete control over all educational institution’s activities.

Speaking of opportunities in this global education ERP industry, integration of learning management systems and enterprise resource planning, along with technological advancements will continue to enhance the remuneration scope of businesses.

Notably, the outbreak of COVID-19 has forced schools and educational institutions to close, resulting in over 1.2 billion children being out of school in 186 countries, claimed the World Economic Forum. Thus, the demand for e-learning has increased and paved the way for various new technology, whereby teaching is done remotely and on digital platforms through software technologies. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases will boost continue demand for education ERP across various educational institutions.

Despite the favorable business scenario, easy availability of new administrative systems is negatively impacting the industry remuneration.

Market segmentation overview

Based on component type, global education ERP market is split into services and software. As per deployment type, the industry segmentation comprises on-premises and cloud. Moving on to application spectrum, the market is divided into store & procurement management, finance & accounting management, human resource management, academic management, student management, and others.

Geographical terrain summary

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America hold lucrative prospects for the businesses operating in global education ERP market sphere. Of these, Asia Pacific presently holds significant portion of the overall market share, attributable to presence of large student population and subsequent surge in the demand for education ERP software. Further, increasing implementation of digital solutions coupled with emerging trend of education ERP development are contributing to the regional industry growth.

