$277.4 Million Healthcare API Global Market to 2026 - by Services, Deployment Mode, End-users and Geography

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare API Market (2021-2026) by Services, Deployment Mode, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Healthcare API Market is estimated to be USD 277.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 390.9 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Major factors that drive the market growth of the global Healthcare API Market are Increasing adoption and Investment in Healthcare Sector, increasing technological advancements and rapid adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (API) integrated Electronic Health Records (EHRs) that provide easy accessibility of healthcare data. Technological advancements help in improving patient outcomes and increased patient satisfaction, and development in care quality are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, demand for healthcare integration along with the integration of new workflows between the providers and the payers, healthcare apps that can access data from EHRs, wearables, and their services, and seamless transition of care are also some of the major factors that boost the increasing adoption of healthcare API.



However, safety & security issues related to patient health information and lack of reliability and data security may create hindrances in the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Healthcare API Market is segmented further based on Services, Deployment Mode, End Users and Geography.



By Services, the market is classified into EHR access, Appointments, Remote Patient Monitoring, Payment, and Wearable Medical Devices. Amongst these, the EHR access segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud-based API and on premise-based API. Amongst these, the cloud-based API segment holds the highest market share.



By End Users, the market is classified into healthcare providers, patients, healthcare payers, and vendors. Amongst all, the healthcare providers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to dominate the market.



Recent Developments

1. Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd. partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD, A New AI Powered Telehealth-Radiology Platform. - 9th November 2020

2. Redox, a leading cloud-based interoperability provider in healthcare, today announced new integrations with Salesforce Health Cloud and MuleSoft, to accomplish a number of integration use cases across Health & Life Sciences specialties. - 22nd September 2020

3. Google launched cloud healthcare API to facilitates the exchange of healthcare data between solutions built on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and applications. Google ships the Cloud Healthcare API with connectors to various of its platform streaming data processing tools such as BigQuery, AI Platform, Dataflow and Looker. - 30th April 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Apple, Inc., General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Microsoft Corporation, eClinical Works LLC, Salesforce.com, Inc., TrueVault Inc., Google LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare API Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption and Investment in Healthcare Sector

4.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry

4.2.1.3 Rapid Increase in the Adoption of API-Based EHR

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Safety & Security Issues Related to Patient Health Data

4.2.2.2 Lack of Reliability and Uncertainty of Payment

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Rapid Innovation and Acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.3.2 Changing Scenario in Developing Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.2.4.2 Data Sharing and Privacy Issues

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Healthcare API Market, By Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 EHR access

6.3 Appointments

6.4 Remote Patient Monitoring

6.5 Payment

6.6 Wearable Medical Device



7 Global Healthcare API Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud-Based

7.3 On-premises



8 Global Healthcare API Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare payers

8.3 Providers

8.4 Patients

8.5 Vendors



9 Global Healthcare API Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.2 Apple, Inc.

11.3 General Electric Company

11.4 Cerner Corporation

11.5 Epic Systems Corporation

11.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

11.7 Athenahealth Inc.

11.8 Microsoft Corporation

11.9 eClinical Works LLC

11.10 Practice Fusion, Inc.

11.11 Greenway Health, LLC

11.12 Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft, Inc.)

11.13 TrueVault Inc.

11.14 Google LLC

11.15 Sansoro Health Inc. (Datica Health, Inc.)

11.16 Apigee Corporation (Google Cloud)

11.17 Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

11.18 Kareo Company

11.19 AdvancedMD, Inc. (Global Payments Inc.)



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca33f5