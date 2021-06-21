Worldwide Engineered Fluids Industry to 2028 - by Polymer, Product Type, Industry Vertical and Region

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Polymer [Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and Others], By Product Type, By Industry Vertical, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing adoption and installations of PhotoVoltaic (PV), and associated requirement of engineered fluids are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 1,018.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends - Increasing investments and focus of manufacturers on innovations and rising preference for environmentally safe lubricating products.



The global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market size is expected to reach USD 1,854.9 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market growth is expected to be driven by major factors including increasing concerns related to thermal management in several industry verticals such as electronics, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace.



Growing demand and preference for lightweight aerospace components and automotive parts, coupled with increasing consumption of engineered fluids for variety of applications in these industries are other major factors boosting growth of the global engineered fluids market to a significant extent. In addition, increasing adoption of high-performance lubricants to improve shelf life of oil products and to reduce its wear and tear is expected to boost market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the lubricants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market in 2020. The heat transfer liquids segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the industry vertical segments, the oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market in 2020. The electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period.

The North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020, followed by the Europe market.

Consumption of engineered fluids or fluorinated fluids is lower in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America markets.

Companies profiled in the market report include Asahi Glass, Interflon, F2 Chemicals Ltd, Halopolymer Kirovo-Chepetsk, Solvay, Condat Lubricants, The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries Limited, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Kluber Lubrication, Frontier Performance Lubricants, Inc., IKV Tribology, Lubrilog Lubrication Engineering, and Nye lubricants. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

