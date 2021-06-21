Global Low Profile Additives Market (2020 to 2028) - Size, Share and Analysis

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Profile Additives Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Polystyrene-based, Polyvinyl Acetate-based, PMMA-based, High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyester-Based, And Others), By Application, By End-Use Industry, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Size - USD 487.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends - Increasing use of LPAs in electric vehicles in order to comply with emission regulations



The global low profile additives market size is expected to reach USD 1,124.1 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by major factors such as growing consumption of Low Profile Additives (LPA) in automotive industry for application in headlamp reflectors, lighting systems, under-the-hood components, etc. coupled with increasing automobile production globally.



Demand for low profile additives from the construction industry is expected to increase in parallel to growing construction activities globally. Additionally, increasing use of LPAs in Sheet Molding Compounds (SMC) and Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) applications are factors expected to drive growth of the global low profile additives market.



Fluctuating costs of certain raw materials, and availability of substitutes at reasonable cost are factors that could hamper growth of the global low profile additives market to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the high density polyethylene segment accounted for the substantially large revenue share in 2020, as these products offer excellent processing ability as well as superior mechanical properties. The polystyrene-based segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of polystyrene-based products in construction industry as well as SMC and BMC applications.

Among the application segments, the resin transfer molding segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as this technique is rapidly gaining popularity among manufacturers of various industries due to its convenience of use and lower operating costs.

Among the end-use industry segments, the construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global low profile additives market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to rapidly growing economies and robust industrialization in the region.

North America LPA market is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, due to developed industries including transportation, aerospace, aviation, and automotive.

Key players profiled in the report include Lyondellbasell Industries, Aromax Technology, AOC Aliancys, Swancor Holding Company Limited, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie, Swancor Holding Company Limited, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Lucite International, and BASF. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

