HqO Meets Rigorous Data Privacy and Security Standards to Provide Highest Level of Service to Global CRE Market

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the end-to-end tenant experience operating system for office buildings, today announces it has achieved SOC 2 Type II and ISO-27001 certifications. These milestones reflect the company's commitment to data privacy and security compliance as the company scales operations worldwide with more than 150 million square feet of real estate currently under management.



With the commercial real estate (CRE) market greatly accelerating its investments in technology-driven experiences due to COVID-19, landlords and property management teams are challenged to securely handle more data than ever before across data repositories, platforms, and applications. According to a Deloitte survey of global CRE leaders, 56% of respondents said the pandemic "has uncovered shortcomings in their company's digital capabilities and affected their plans to transform," citing both cybersecurity and data management as top concerns for digital workflows and transformation.

"Data security and privacy is an integral component of our business," said Kevin McCarthy, Co-founder at HqO. "Our customers and end-users entrust us with their work-life information, and we aim to process and store that information thoughtfully and intelligently. Our data security and privacy standards separate us from our competitors, and we have commitments from all levels of our business to resource them appropriately."

HqO's security compliance measures serve to enhance customer and investor confidence, mitigate the risks associated with CRE data and personally identifiable information (PII), and ensure the quality of the HqOS operating system. Each certification brings a new level of security to HqO's business and product. A SOC 2 certification ensures that a specific system, service, or product adheres to uniform best practices for IT controls — and is a must-have requirement when considering any SaaS provider. The ISO-27001 certification is an international standard for managing information security at the organizational level.

"Compliance with security standards helps to ensure that an organization is taking the necessary steps to protect private information," says Cera Adams, Manager of IT Assurance Services at OCD Tech, HqO's independent third-party auditor firm. "Information security reduces the risk of and protects against the unauthorized use of information. So by implementing good information security controls, HqO is ensuring the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of their data and services, while reducing risks that could be operational, financial, or reputational."

