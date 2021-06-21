Lifted Made, a Subsidiary of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP), Signs an Agreement With Nepa Wholesale Inc. for Exclusive Distribution in Florida of New Urb Finest Flowers Brand Custom Disposable Devices Containing Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids That Could Generate Up to $19,656,000 in Gross Revenue Over a Three Year Period

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Kenosha, Wisconsin (www.LiftedMade.com) has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Nepa Wholesale Inc., West Palm Beach, Florida (www.1nepa.com) (“Nepa”), under which Nepa will be the exclusive distributor in Florida of new Urb Finest Flowers brand custom disposable devices containing hemp-derived cannabinoids. The Agreement could generate up to $19,656,000 in gross revenue for Lifted Made over the initial three year term of the Agreement.



Nepa has agreed to purchase a minimum of 50,000 units of the disposable devices monthly during the first 12 calendar months of the Agreement, and this minimum order quantity increases in years two and three of the Agreement. So long as Nepa purchases at least the specified minimum monthly quantities of the disposable devices, Nepa shall enjoy “Most Favored Nation Pricing.” And, if in the future Lifted Made introduces additional new custom disposable devices containing hemp-derived cannabinoids, then Nepa will have the option to exclusively distribute those devices in Florida so long as Nepa commits to purchase the same minimum order quantities of each of the new devices. The Agreement contemplates potential contract renewals at the end of each three year term.

Bijay Shrestha, CEO of Nepa Wholesale Inc., stated, “Nepa Wholesale is one of the leading distributors in the U.S., and we constantly monitor the industry for exciting new, high quality products for our customers. We expect Lifted Made’s new custom disposable devices containing hemp-derived cannabinoids to be extremely well received by consumers, and we want to be the leader in bringing these devices to the Florida market. This three year exclusive Florida distribution Agreement, which could generate $19,656,000 in purchases over the next 36 months, very clearly demonstrates Nepa Wholesale’s excitement about and commitment to Lifted Made’s products.”

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and the Vice Chairman and COO of Acquired Sales Corp., stated, “We are honored to take our existing relationship with Bijay Shrestha and Nepa Wholesale to the next level, and this Agreement is the beginning of what we hope will be a long and mutually beneficial relationship for our companies.”

Brian Werner of Lifted Made, stated, “I live in south Florida and know the biggest distributors in the southeast U.S. Nepa Wholesale is a key component of Lifted Made’s go-forward sales strategy for our unique new custom disposable devices, that will increase Urb Finest Flowers’ footprint and industry recognition nationwide. I expect our biggest challenge will be ramping up production fast enough to meet consumer demand!”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, the President and CFO of both Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp., stated, “This enormous distribution agreement with Nepa Wholesale should significantly assist Acquired Sales Corp. in completing its upcoming capital raise to finance the cash portion of our exciting planned merger with Savage Enterprises that was announced last week. Lifted Made’s sales have been growing rapidly, and this Agreement with Nepa Wholesale only adds fuel to the fire!”

About Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp.

Lifted Made was founded in 2015 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender, and is the maker of the Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX ticker symbol AQSP).

AQSP is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that make hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products such as beverages, lotions, oils, dabs, saucy dmnds, flower, cartridges, disposable vapes, hemp cigarettes, tinctures, bath bombs, balms, body washes, and gummies. In February, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), now located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made’s Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived cannabinoid products is rapidly growing and is nationally recognized. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com), and a 50% membership interest in LftdXSvg LLC, which plans to sell hemp-derived products containing THCV. AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon. Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

About Nepa Wholesale

Since 2009, Nepa Wholesale Inc., West Palm Beach, FL (www.1nepa.com), is a wholesale distribution company serving convenience stores, smoke shops, vapor shops, gas stations, and many other stores. Nepa Wholesale Inc. is one of the leading wholesale distributors in the USA. Nepa Wholesale Inc. has been in this business for more than a decade and has experience selling various kinds of merchandise including cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, snacks, etc. to thousands of stores. Nepa Wholesale Inc.'s warehouse is open to walk-in customers where they can choose to shop freely or simply make a call to have their order ready for pick-up or delivered to them directly. Nepa Wholesale Inc.'s mission is to provide the best products and offer quality service to its customers at the lowest cost possible. Nepa Wholesale Inc. has built a very loyal customer base that has lasted for years and continues to grow today.

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters. Savage Enterprises is a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products, including the award-winning brand Delta Effex (www.DeltaEffex.com), CBD brand Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), e-liquid brand Vape 100 (www.vape100.co), and premium kratom and kava-based products brand Zen Panda. Savage Enterprises has a 50% membership interest in LftdXSvg LLC, which plans to sell hemp-derived products containing THCV. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC Holdings, LLC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future products and plans of Lifted Made, SmplyLifted LLC, Acquired Sales Corp., Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, MKRC Holdings, LLC, and LftdXSvg LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies’ operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

