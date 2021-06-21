English Finnish

SAVE THE DATE: ROBIT GROUP TO HOST CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2021





Growth company, Robit Group, will host a Capital Markets Day 2021 for analysts, investors, and financial media on 23 September 2021.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn more about the way Robit plans to generate value to all the stakeholders in a sustainable way. We will also share our view related to the market trends. The agenda will include a Q&A session.

Participating from Robit Group will be Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO; Arto Halonen, Group CFO; Harri Sjöholm, Chairman; and other Robit Group’s key management.

More information and registration will be published as a press release and will also be available on Robit Group’s website closer to the event.

We look forward to your participation!

