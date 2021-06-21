Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032748/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Clear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Colored segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

- The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

Clear Path Recycling LLC

Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Libolon

M&G Chemicals

Montello S.p.A.

Phoenix Technologies

Placon

PolyQuest

Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032748/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Clear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Clear by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Clear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Colored by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Colored by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Colored by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fiber by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage Containers &

Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sheet & Film by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Sheet & Film by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheet & Film by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Food

Containers & Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Food Containers &

Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Food Containers &

Bottles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Strapping by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Strapping by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Strapping by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and Colored Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food & Beverage

Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers &

Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Recycled Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet &

Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers &

Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles,

Strapping and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers &

Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles,

Strapping and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Clear and

Colored Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Clear and Colored for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Fiber, Food &

Beverage Containers & Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food

Containers & Bottles, Strapping and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Recycled

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber, Food & Beverage Containers &

Bottles, Sheet & Film, Non-Food Containers & Bottles,

Strapping and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032748/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________