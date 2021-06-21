Global Antibiotics Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Report 2021

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotics Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study on the antibiotics API market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030.
The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the antibiotics API market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the antibiotics API market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the antibiotics API market in the coming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the antibiotics API market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.
Key Segments of Antibiotics API Market
This study on the antibiotics API market offers information divided into three important segments - API type, end user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Companies Mentioned
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Centrient Pharmaceuticals
- CordenPharma International
- ACS DOBFAR SPA
- Nanjing Dorra Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd.
- DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.
- Parabolic Drugs Ltd.
- Penam Laboratories Ltd.
- ASIATIC DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD.
- Fresenius Kabi
- The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited
- Aurobindo Pharma Limited
- Unimark Remedies Ltd.
- Savior Lifetec
- Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Sterile India Pvt. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Kyongbo Pharm
API Type
- Penicillin Antibiotics
- Ampicillin
- Amoxicillin
- Dicloxacillin
- Penicillin G Sodium
- Benzathine
- Procaine
- Cephalosporins
- Cefotaxime
- Ceftriaxone
- Cefuroxime
- Cefalotin
- Carbapenem Antibiotics
- Meropenem
- Imipenem
- Ertapenem
End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
- Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Key Market Trends
4. Market Background
5. Market Context
6. Global Antibiotics API Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
7. Global Antibiotics API Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By API Type
8. Global Antibiotics API Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By End User
9. Global Antibiotics API Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region
