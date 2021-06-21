Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that CEO Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., will present via webcast at the Life Sciences Investor Forum being held on June 24, 2021.



Details of Diffusion's presentation are as follows:

Event: Life Sciences Investor Forum Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m., EDT Link: https://www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com/events/event-details/agenda





During the presentation, Dr. Cobuzzi will discuss Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ business strategy, which focuses on developing Trans Sodium Crocetinate to treat a variety of diseases driven by hypoxemia.

Company Highlights:

Completed enrollment and dosing in the TCOM 200-301 study in March 2021

Announced data from the COVID-19 100-303 study in February 2021

Raised $34.5 million in financing in February 2021.



This will be a live presentation. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum:

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion’s lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions. In addition to TSC, Diffusion’s product candidate DFN-529, a novel, allosteric PI3K/Akt/mTOR Pathway inhibitor, is in early-stage development. For more information, please visit us at www.diffusionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the Company’s planned presentation at the Life Sciences Investor Forum and the contents thereof. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and as a result the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risk and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s ability to design, initiate, enroll, execute, and complete its ongoing and planned studies evaluating TSC; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified) and, except as required by applicable law, rule, or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements after the date hereof.

