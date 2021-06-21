Malignant Mesothelioma Competitive Landscape Report 2021: 178 Drugs in the Pipeline with 84% Molecules Present in Early Stage Development

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malignant Mesothelioma - Competitive Landscape in 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in malignant mesothelioma therapeutics.

In malignant mesothelioma, cells expressing mesothelin is a major focus of drug developers. There are 178 drugs in the pipeline with 84% molecules present in early stage development. Big Pharma dominates R&D in this indication, with Bayer and Eli Lilly leading the way.

The rise in treatment receiving population and increasing preference for branded biologic therapies will drive the market's growth over the next six years, but delayed diagnosis and low surveillance rate are likely to limit market growth.



