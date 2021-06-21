Global Recreational Boats Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Outboard Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
- The Recreational Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
- Personal Watercraft Boats Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
- In the global Personal Watercraft Boats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Azimut Benetti Group
- Bavaria Yachtbau
- Bennington Marine LLC
- Brunswick
- Catalina Yachts
- Ferretti Group
- Godfrey Pontoon Group
- Groupe Beneteau
- Hobie CAT Company
- Lund Boats
- Mahindra Odyssea
- Marine Product Corporation
- Ranger Boats
- Sunseeker International Limited
- Tracker Boats
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Outboard Boats by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Outboard Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Inboard Boats /
Stern Type Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Inboard Boats / Stern
Type Boats by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Watercraft Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Watercraft Boats
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Sail Boats /
Yachts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Sail Boats / Yachts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Boat Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Boat Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fishing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Fishing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Cruising /
Watersports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Cruising / Watersports
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Engine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Sail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Sail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Human by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Human by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats
by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard Boats,
Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats,
Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats
by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats
by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard
Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft
Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard
Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft
Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard
Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft
Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard
Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft
Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard
Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft
Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard
Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft
Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard
Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft
Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,
Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats
by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type
Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other
Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard Boats,
Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats,
Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats
by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by
Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and
Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats
by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine, Sail
and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats
/ Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats /
Yachts and Other Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal
Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engine, Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats
/ Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats /
Yachts and Other Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal
Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engine, Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats
/ Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats /
Yachts and Other Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal
Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /
Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational
Boats by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engine, Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________