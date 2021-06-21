Global Recreational Boats Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Outboard Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR

- The Recreational Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

- Personal Watercraft Boats Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR

- In the global Personal Watercraft Boats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Azimut Benetti Group

Bavaria Yachtbau

Bennington Marine LLC

Brunswick

Catalina Yachts

Ferretti Group

Godfrey Pontoon Group

Groupe Beneteau

Hobie CAT Company

Lund Boats

Mahindra Odyssea

Marine Product Corporation

Ranger Boats

Sunseeker International Limited

Tracker Boats







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Outboard Boats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Outboard Boats by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Inboard Boats /

Stern Type Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Inboard Boats / Stern

Type Boats by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal

Watercraft Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Watercraft Boats

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Sail Boats /

Yachts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Sail Boats / Yachts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Boat Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Boat Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fishing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Fishing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Cruising /

Watersports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Cruising / Watersports

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Sail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Sail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Human by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Human by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats

by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard Boats,

Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats,

Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats

by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats

by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard

Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft

Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard

Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft

Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard

Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft

Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard

Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft

Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard

Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft

Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard

Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft

Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard

Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft

Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine,

Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats

by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type

Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other

Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Boat

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outboard Boats,

Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats,

Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats

by Activity - Fishing and Cruising / Watersports - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by

Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fishing and

Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Boats

by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Recreational Boats by Power

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engine, Sail

and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats

/ Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats /

Yachts and Other Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal

Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /

Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats

/ Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats /

Yachts and Other Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal

Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /

Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Boat Type - Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats

/ Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats /

Yachts and Other Boat Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Boat Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats / Stern Type Boats, Personal

Watercraft Boats, Sail Boats / Yachts and Other Boat Types for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Activity - Fishing and Cruising /

Watersports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Activity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fishing and Cruising / Watersports for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational Boats by Power Source - Engine, Sail and Human -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Recreational

Boats by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engine, Sail and Human for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________