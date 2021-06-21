Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032745/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tire, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 51.1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Tire Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 48.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 46.6% CAGR
- The Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$333.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 46.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 44.1% and 41.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.4% CAGR.
- Plastics Segment to Record 46.4% CAGR
- In the global Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 46.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$249.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$255.4 Million by the year 2027.
Alpha Carbone
Black Bear Carbon
Bolder Industries
Delta-Energy Group
DRON Industries
DVA Renewable Energy JSC
Enrestec
Integrated Resource Recovery
Klean Industries
Pyrolyx
Radhe Group of Energy
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB
SR2O Holdings
