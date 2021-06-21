Global Smart Transportation Technologies and Markets Report 2020: Understand how the Smart Transportation Solutions Market will Evolve, as Well as the Trends that will Impact its Adoption

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation: Technologies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the market for commercialized smart transportation solutions. It helps readers to understand how the smart transportation solutions market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption.

The report focuses on mobility solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of intelligent transport systems. The scope of this report also includes services provided for integrating such solutions or managed connectivity services.

This study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of smart transportation technologies and its applications. The scope of the report encompasses various components used in smart transportation namely solutions and services. The market also is divided based on modes of transportation.

Additionally, the application industry for the market is segmented into shared mobility, public transport, remote information/guidance, autonomous/driverless vehicles, and others, which include transit hub, electronic toll collection, and variable speed limit. The present global market offers an opportunity to the stakeholders, largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of IoT devices across the automotive sector.

This report highlights different solution types in the smart transportation market, which include parking management, traffic management, security & surveillance, smart ticketing, passenger information management, and others comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR). The services segment is majorly sub-divided into training and consulting, integration services, support, and maintenance. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which was gathered through primary and secondary research. The strategy adopted by the companies in the global market is provided in the report to analyze ongoing trends in the market. The report provides market share analysis and key vendor profiles of top smart transportation solution providers.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economy that caused the slowdown it created in the economy due to lockdown in various countries. When people are following social distancing and relying more on technology, it is observed that security threats have been increased along with growing cyber-attacks. It is expected that the demand for connectivity solutions across the automotive industry will increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and boost the smart transportation market.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for smart transportation technologies

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 with a projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of smart transportation technologies based on transportation mode, component, application, technology deployment, and geographical region

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological hurdles within the smart transportation applications

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on smart transportation market, and insights into transportation challenges during and post-COVID and some expected connectivity solutions across the automotive industry

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace for smart transportation

Competitive landscape featuring major market participants, their company share analysis, and key strategies adopted by them

Company profiles of the leading automotive manufacturers and connectivity/security providers, including BMW Group, Daimler Group, General Motors (GM), BAE Systems Inc., Tesla Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Categorization of Intelligent Transport Systems

Travel Information

Freeway Management and Arterial Management

Archived Data Management

Public Transportation

Emergency Management Strategies

Construction and Maintenance Management Strategies

Other Traffic Management

Vehicle Safety

Connected Vehicle (CV) Technology

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Applications

Key ITS Technologies

Benefits of ITS Applications: Smart Transportation Segment

IT Challenges in Smart Transportation

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation

Financial Impact

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Smart Transportation

Transportation Challenges During COVID-19

Post COVID-19 - Expected Changes in Smart Transportation

Mobility Trends During COVID-19

COVID-19 Impact on the Public Transport Segment

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Transportation Mode

Introduction

Roadways

Railways

Marine

Airways

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

Smart Transportation Solutions

Smart Parking Management

Smart Traffic Management

Security and Surveillance

Smart Ticketing

Passenger Information System

Others

Smart Transportation Services

Training and Consulting Services

Integrated Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Shared Mobility

Public Transport

Route Information/Guidance

Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles

Others

Transit Hub

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Variable Speed Limit (VSL)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Key Market Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Auto Manufacturers

BMW GROUP

Daimler Group

General Motors

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Tesla

Connectivity/Security/Telecom Providers

Arxan

Atmel

BAE Systems, Inc.

Broadstar Information Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Science Corp.

Escrypt

Fireeye

Forgerock

Gemalto (Thales Dis Ais Deutschland Gmbh)

Hancom Mds Inc.

Huawei

IBM Corp.

Idemia Group

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Protegrity Usa Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sprint Corp.

Telstra

Trillium

Utimaco

Verizon Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suw9ms