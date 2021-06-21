Polyester Resin Market Global Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of Major Players - Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Deltech Corp., Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd., Polynt SpA, and SABIC

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyester Resin: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an exhaustive description and evaluation of the global polyester resin market. It provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights, aligning with the goals and objectives of our intended customers.

Projections are verified through intensive primary and secondary research. This report will enable clients to invest in the global polyester resin market knowing the current business scenario, trends, and future development expectations in each segment. With the client's needs in mind, the report provides expert insight into the global polyester resin industry, its services, and market trends.

The market is forecast through a bottom-up approach, including an evaluation of the market through revenue generated by key vendors. It consists of market statistics from affirmed private publishers and various public organizations. The data encompasses the newest industry players and pre-eminent company profiles. The information is thoroughly examined through extensive primary and secondary research carried out by research analysts.

Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statement of global polyester resin market players, annual sales of market players, and the average cost of raw material and services are considered for market estimations. Many global polyester resin market players and potential startups are profiled in the report in order to better understand the market.

This report on the polyester resin market provides a market overview and detailed segmental analysis of the market including resin type, form, and end-use industry. The company profiles in this report include a detailed introduction, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections, and market share.

Report Includes

An overview of the global polyester resin market and description of its applications in various sectors

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on polyester resins market and highlights of the new products and technologies within the industry

Analysis of market trends and explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth and a relevant patent analysis

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Deltech Corp., Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd., Polynt SpA, and SABIC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Asia-Pacific Dominance

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Eco-friendly Products

COVID-19 and the Global Polyester Resin Market

Recent Product Launches

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Framework

New Source Performance Standards (NSPS)

National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) Standards

Plastics Material, Synthetic Resin and Nonvulcanizable Elastomer Manufacturing

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA)

SDAPCD Rule 67.12

REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) Regulation (EC) 1907/2006

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Limitations and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Global Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Polyester Resin Production and Demand

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Polyester Resin Prices

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Vinyl Ester Resin

Applications of EVER

Alkyd Resin

Alkyd Resin in Paint

Saturated Polyester Resin

Applications of Saturated Polyester Resin

Key Developments

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Advantages of UPR

Disadvantages of UPR

Product Offerings in UPR

Orthophthalic Resin

Isophthalic Resins

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin

Others (Gelcoat Resin and Terephthalic Resin)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Building and Construction

Growth Factors: Building and Construction

Marine

Paint and Coatings

Growth Drivers: Paint and Coatings Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Growth Factors: Electrical and Electronics Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Growth Factors: Automotive and Transportation Industry

Tanks and Pipes

Growth Factors: Tanks and Pipes Industry

Others (Wind Energy and Packaging)

Packaging

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Form

Liquid

Solid (Granules/Powder)

Expansion of Powder Polyester Resin Manufacturing Facility

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Patents, by Category and Region

Europe

Japan

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Competitive Dashboard

Key Activities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alchemie Ltd.

Allnex Netherlands B.V.

AOC LLC

Arkema Group

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bufa Gmbh & Co. Kg

Ciech S.A.

Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Crystic Resins India Pvt., Ltd.

Deltech Corp.

DIC Corp.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries Ag

Gremolith Ag

Huangshan Huizhou Kangjia Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ineos Ag

Interplastic Corp.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Lerg S.A.

Macroocean Materials Europe Gmbh

Marte Spa

Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd.

Miles Chemical Co.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Orgichemie Fz Llc

Poliya Polyester Industry And Trade Ltd.

Polynt Spa

Polychem Resins Int. Industries Llc

Qualipoly Chemical Corp.

Ran Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.

Reichhold Llc

Sabic

Satyen Polymers Pvt., Ltd.

Scott Bader Co., Ltd.

Serkim Resin

Showa Denko K.K.

Tianhe Co.

U-Pica Co., Ltd.

