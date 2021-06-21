Polyester Resin Market Global Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of Major Players - Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Deltech Corp., Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd., Polynt SpA, and SABIC

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyester Resin: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers an exhaustive description and evaluation of the global polyester resin market. It provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights, aligning with the goals and objectives of our intended customers.
Projections are verified through intensive primary and secondary research. This report will enable clients to invest in the global polyester resin market knowing the current business scenario, trends, and future development expectations in each segment. With the client's needs in mind, the report provides expert insight into the global polyester resin industry, its services, and market trends.
The market is forecast through a bottom-up approach, including an evaluation of the market through revenue generated by key vendors. It consists of market statistics from affirmed private publishers and various public organizations. The data encompasses the newest industry players and pre-eminent company profiles. The information is thoroughly examined through extensive primary and secondary research carried out by research analysts.
Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statement of global polyester resin market players, annual sales of market players, and the average cost of raw material and services are considered for market estimations. Many global polyester resin market players and potential startups are profiled in the report in order to better understand the market.
This report on the polyester resin market provides a market overview and detailed segmental analysis of the market including resin type, form, and end-use industry. The company profiles in this report include a detailed introduction, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections, and market share.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global polyester resin market and description of its applications in various sectors
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on polyester resins market and highlights of the new products and technologies within the industry
- Analysis of market trends and explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth and a relevant patent analysis
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Deltech Corp., Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd., Polynt SpA, and SABIC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Asia-Pacific Dominance
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin
- Eco-friendly Products
- COVID-19 and the Global Polyester Resin Market
- Recent Product Launches
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- New Source Performance Standards (NSPS)
- National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) Standards
- Plastics Material, Synthetic Resin and Nonvulcanizable Elastomer Manufacturing
- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)
- Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA)
- SDAPCD Rule 67.12
- REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) Regulation (EC) 1907/2006
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Limitations and Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Global Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on Polyester Resin Production and Demand
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Polyester Resin Prices
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
- Vinyl Ester Resin
- Applications of EVER
- Alkyd Resin
- Alkyd Resin in Paint
- Saturated Polyester Resin
- Applications of Saturated Polyester Resin
- Key Developments
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)
- Advantages of UPR
- Disadvantages of UPR
- Product Offerings in UPR
- Orthophthalic Resin
- Isophthalic Resins
- Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin
- Others (Gelcoat Resin and Terephthalic Resin)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Building and Construction
- Growth Factors: Building and Construction
- Marine
- Paint and Coatings
- Growth Drivers: Paint and Coatings Industry
- Electrical and Electronics
- Growth Factors: Electrical and Electronics Industry
- Automotive and Transportation
- Growth Factors: Automotive and Transportation Industry
- Tanks and Pipes
- Growth Factors: Tanks and Pipes Industry
- Others (Wind Energy and Packaging)
- Packaging
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Form
- Liquid
- Solid (Granules/Powder)
- Expansion of Powder Polyester Resin Manufacturing Facility
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patents, by Category and Region
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Competitive Dashboard
- Key Activities
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Alchemie Ltd.
- Allnex Netherlands B.V.
- AOC LLC
- Arkema Group
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Bufa Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Ciech S.A.
- Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Crystic Resins India Pvt., Ltd.
- Deltech Corp.
- DIC Corp.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Gremolith Ag
- Huangshan Huizhou Kangjia Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Ineos Ag
- Interplastic Corp.
- Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
- Lerg S.A.
- Macroocean Materials Europe Gmbh
- Marte Spa
- Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd.
- Miles Chemical Co.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Orgichemie Fz Llc
- Poliya Polyester Industry And Trade Ltd.
- Polynt Spa
- Polychem Resins Int. Industries Llc
- Qualipoly Chemical Corp.
- Ran Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.
- Reichhold Llc
- Sabic
- Satyen Polymers Pvt., Ltd.
- Scott Bader Co., Ltd.
- Serkim Resin
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Tianhe Co.
- U-Pica Co., Ltd.
