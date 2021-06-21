Intapp Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 10,500,000 of its common stock. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from Intapp up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $28.00 per share. Intapp has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "INTA."



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Piper Sandler and Raymond James acting as joint book-running managers. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Stifel Nicolaus & Company and Truist Securities will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We help professional and financial services firms better connect their people, processes, and data through AI-powered software solutions. Trusted by over 1,600 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers an end-to-end solution purpose-built to modernize these firms. Intapp facilitates greater team collaboration, digitizes complex workflows to optimize deal and engagement execution, and leverages proprietary AI to help nurture relationships and originate new business. Intapp helps firms increase profitability and investment returns, operate more efficiently, and more effectively manage risk and compliance.

Investor Contact:



Barry Hutton

The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp

barry@blueshirtgroup.com