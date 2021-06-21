Worldwide Floor Adhesives Industry to 2026 - Rapidly Growing Global Construction Industry is Driving the Market

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floor Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for floor adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are rapidly growing global construction industry and increasing replacement of mechanical fastening systems with adhesives. Stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Epoxy segment dominated the Floor Adhesives Market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from commercial segment across the globe. Increasing Demand for Bio-based floor Adhesives is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption coming from the China, India and Japan.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Epoxy Segment

Epoxy resin systems are widely used for bonding concrete to a variety of materials such wood, metal, rubber, etc.

The application of epoxy resin-based floor adhesives offers various benefits. Some of the advantages offered are: 100% solids, VOC free, non-corrosive, high peel strength, non-flammable, etc.,

Owing to such properties, epoxy floor adhesives are extensively used in the industrial areas, commercial, residential and public places, including shopping malls, institutions, hospitals, schools, industrial buildings, prisons, and sports halls.

Epoxy bonding agents have a pot life or setting time of 15-30 minutes at 25C, making it necessary to mix only the limited amount that can be properly used at the given period.

Hence, owing to the growing construction activities, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for epoxy floor adhesives is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global Floor Adhesives Market share. With growing construction activities in countries such as China, India and ASEAN Countries, the consumption of floor adhesives is increasing in the region.

The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provisions for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities, over the next ten years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

The total real-estate investment in China rose by about 11.6% in the first two months of 2019 y-o-y over the same time period in 2018. This growth was up from the 9.5% growth, which was reported for the 2018 whole year (National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)). This growth marks the strongest growth for the January-February period since 2014, when investment rose by 19.3%.

In 2017, the Indian government has announced an investment worth USD 31,650 billion for the construction of 100 cities, under the smart cities plan. 100 smart cities and 500 cities are likely to invite investments worth INR 2 trillion (~USD 28.18 billion), over the five years.

Nearly, 9% of India's GDP is spent on infrastructural services. The government of India has given an enormous momentum to the infrastructural sector, by allocating INR 5.97 lakh crore (~USD 92.22 billion), under the Union Budget 2018-2019.

Hence, with the growing construction activities, the demand for floor adhesives is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global floor adhesives market is fragmented, with top players accounting for a marginal share. Some of the major companies include Arkema Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company, Sika AG and MAPEI are among the major key players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Global Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Replacement of Mechanical Fastening Systems with Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Polyurethane

5.1.3 Acrylic

5.1.4 Vinyl

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Tile & Stone

5.3.2 Carpet

5.3.3 Wood

5.3.4 Laminate

5.3.5 Resilent Flooring

5.3.6 Others

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Residential

5.4.2 Commercial

5.4.3 Industrial

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.7 Jowat

6.4.8 MAPEI

6.4.9 Pidilite Industries Limited

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Floor Adhesives

7.2 Other Opportunities



